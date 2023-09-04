Get the best trade-in value for your iPhone 14 with Decluttr

iPhone 15 is just around the corner, which means now is the best time to trade in your old iPhone, as previous models are about to lose value. For instance, your old iPhone can lose up to 15% of its value one month after the launch of a new iPhone and up to 27% after three months. But luckily, 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner Decluttr helps you sell your current iPhone for a good price. For a limited time, you can get an extra 10% on your trade in and a 28-day price lock guarantee using code 9TO5MAC23.

How does Decluttr’s trade-in program work?

Carrier buyback programs are convenient but can cost you a significant amount of money. Decluttr, 9to5Mac‘s official trade-in partner, helps you beat depreciation by offering a 28-day price lock. This is a smart way to upgrade while retaining the maximum value of your tech.

Decluttr pays over 33% more than carrier buyback programs, and they do it in cash. That means you can spend your trade-in value however you like. Lock in your valuation, and you have time to sort your upgrade without losing value. It also means that, in addition to not losing money, you can keep your old iPhone until you get the new one.

Not only can you get the most out of your old iPhone, but you’ll also prevent it from heading to the landfill, as most devices sent to Decluttr are repaired, refurbished, and sold to new customers. Any device that the company can’t sell gets recycled responsibly for you.

Make money with your old iPhone, iPad, or Mac

But Decluttr isn’t limited to just iPhones. You can sell a wide range of tech products, including iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, game consoles, and other wearable accessories. This versatility allows you to make your upgrade even more budget-friendly by selling multiple devices.

As noted by Decluttr, a lot of people have at least one piece of technology that they no longer use. Research shows that, in the US, people have around $199 in “unwanted tech lying around their home.” So why not make some easy money with these products?

The numbers speak for themselves – Decluttr has paid over $400 million to more than 6 million customers. The company has an Excellent rating from more than 24,000 reviews on Trustpilot and achieved Elite status on Reseller Ratings. Additionally, Decluttr is BBB accredited, providing further reassurance of their trustworthiness.

Get a 10% bonus for your iPhone trade-in

All you have to do is tell Decluttr what you’re selling, and the company will furnish you with a free instant valuation. Shipping your items is free, and you’ll receive payment via direct deposit or PayPal the day after your items arrive.

Enter code 9TO5MAC23 at checkout, and Decluttr will boost the value of your order by 10%, giving you even more cash to put toward your upgrade. Trade in your device now!