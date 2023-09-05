Apple releases tvOS 17 beta 9 for Apple TV

Apple has released tvOS 17 beta 9 for Apple TV. The update is available now for devices running developer beta updates.

For now, tvOS 17 beta 9 appears to be the only update out today. Apple released iOS 17 beta 8 last week alongside new versions of Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, and Apple TV software.

Today’s tvOS 17 release is marked as build 21J5354a, up from last week’s 21J5353a build.

Apple TV is gaining new features including FaceTime support and a redesigned Control Center as part of tvOS 17. We expect tvOS 17 and the rest of Apple’s new platforms (aside from macOS) to have release dates this time next week.

That’s when Apple is holding its fall event where we expect to see four new iPhones and two new Apple Watches unveiled.

