Pok Pok Montessori-inspired iOS app launches new ‘Homestead’ toy

Following up after the recent World Puzzle and summer fair updates, Pok Pok Playroom has launched its latest update today that encourages growth with creativity, storytelling, logic, problem-solving, and much more. Here’s what to expect with the new “Homestead” toy.

Pok Pok has continued on with its frequent updates and the new Homestead toy marks the app’s 20th update in just over two years. If you haven’t checked it out before, Pok Pok is like a digital Montessori playroom designed for kids ages 2-7.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes the new release:

Put on your gardening gloves and your wellies, it’s time to go outside and explore farm life in the new House update: Homestead!

House has been transformed into an eco-friendly homestead, complete with a vegetable patch, chicken coop, and more.

Green thumbs, rejoice! Grow your own vegetables and fruit from seed to crop in a brand-new vegetable plot.

Kids will care for a variety of new animals like chickens, baby chicks, goats, rabbits, ducks, and many more!

Learn about sustainability and the environment, and develop a greater appreciation for where food comes from.

Upkeep your homestead by cleaning, food preservation, and tending to beehives!

On a personal note, my own kids play Pok Pok, I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. In two years, it’s won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped monthly updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial with monthly or yearly plans available after that.

And for a back-to-school promotion, Pok Pok is offering 50% off its annual subscription with code “SCHOOL50” on its website today through September 17.