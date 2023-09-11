Save $200 on 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $210, more

All-time lows on Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air are headlining all of the best deals today at $200 off. But if you’re more of an iPad Pro user, Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard is ready to elevate the experience with a drop down to $210. Then go check out UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank, now that it’s down to $49. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Just in time for those final back to school season moments, Apple’s latest 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to an all-time low. Starting off with the 512GB model, you’ll be able to drop the price at Amazon down to $1,299 across all four styles. That’s $200 off the usual $1,499 price tag and arrives at a new all-time low. It’s $100 under our previous mention, as well, and one of the only offers to date so far. Those same $200 in savings also apply to the 256GB capacity at $1,099. That’s down from $1,299 and matching the all-time low set once before. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too, as well as how it stacks up to the 13-inch counterpart.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro

Woot is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $209.99 Prime shipped in open-box condition. Delivery will run you $6 if you’re not an Amazon member. Down from $299, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year at within $30 of the low from back in June. It’s also $40 less than the price of a new condition model. Apple’s latest 11-inch Magic Keyboard is designed for all of Apple’s latest iPads, including the M2 and M1 series as well as the latest iPad Air. We break down the experience below the fold if the closer look from our hands-on review won’t suffice.

Regardless of which device you’ll be pairing the keyboard cover with, Magic Keyboard delivers an improved typing experience centered around backlit keys which rest above a built-in trackpad. The entire package connects using Apple’s Smart Connector to avoid charging and Bluetooth connectivity altogether, with the iconic floating hinge design also packing a dedicated USB-C charging port to free up the iPad’s built-in Thunderbolt slot for connecting with displays, hard drives, and other gear.

UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank hits $49

Amazon now has UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank back in stock for the first time in weeks. Not just back with new inventory, the recently-released MagSafe accessory is also on sale and dropping down to $48.99 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer lands with 30% in savings attached to go alongside the second-best price yet. It’s down from $70 and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low from over a month ago.

UGREEN’s new MagSafe power bank arrives with an internal 10,000mAh battery that comes complemented by a MagSafe coil. Like all other portable chargers of its kind, it can only dish out 7.5W speeds to iPhones, while Android devices can max out its 15W output. Where the new UGREEN release stands out from other models on the market is with the ability to charge an additional two devices, with a 20W USB-C port on the side being paired with a USB-A slot for powering up three total devices. We further explore what you get in the box from our launch coverage, too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]