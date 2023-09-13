With Apple’s “Wonderlust” event behind us, let’s take a look at the 2023-2024 iPhone lineup in full. The four new models in the iPhone 15 line are the stars of the show, but the changes that happen down the line are also worth mentioning.

Starting September 22, the full iPhone lineup going into next year looks like this:

iPhone 15 Pro Max (from $1199)

iPhone 15 Pro (from $999)

iPhone 15 Plus (from $899)

iPhone 15 (from $799)

iPhone 14 Plus (from $799)

iPhone 14 (from $699)

iPhone 13 (from $599)

iPhone SE 3 (from $429)

No real surprises there. With the exception of iPhone 15 Pro pricing, the new lineup reflects our prediction from last month — right down to the discontinuation of the iPhone mini.

Nevertheless, there are two notable value improvements with this new lineup:

$799 is the starting price for a 6.7-inch display

$599 now gets you 128GB, up from 64GB

The $799 iPhone 14 Plus is such a nice option for customers who just want a large display. A few years ago, the only option for a 6.7-inch display started at $1099. If Apple didn’t make a larger version of the non-Pro model last year, the starting price would jump to $1199 this year!

Could we see the 6.7-inch display model start at $699 next fall? I think it’s likely.

Apple didn’t keep the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 mini around once their larger versions reached $599. Why? Maybe Apple doesn’t want to offer two sizes of a two-generations-old iPhone. I think it’s about profit margins though.

Apple would rather sell a $429 iPhone SE than a $499 iPhone mini. Apple doesn’t have that problem with the iPhone Plus models though. They cost $100 more, not less, than standard models.

Of course, it’s also a nice win for the customer now that $599 gets a 128GB iPhone. iPhone SE still starts at 64GB and iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at 256GB, but all other models in the lineup start at 128GB.

So there you have it. A little less variety without the iPhone mini, but a lot more value between storage and display bang for your buck.