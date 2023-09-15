First iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders now ‘Preparing to Ship’

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders kicked off this morning, and the first deliveries are slated for September 22. Just hours after those first orders were placed, Apple has started informing buyers that their new iPhone 15 is “Preparing to Ship.”

iPhone 15 pre-orders go through four different stages: Processing, Preparing to Ship, Shipped, and Delivered. We expect the first iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders to actually begin shipping sometime this weekend.

You can head to your Apple account to check the status of your order. There were a number of glitches during the pre-order process this morning, but those buyers who were able to place their orders in time have now been told that their iPhone 15 is “Preparing to Ship.”

Keep in mind that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders are highly unlikely to arrive before the official release date, regardless of when they actually ship. Apple works closely with its partners like UPS to ensure all iPhone 15 pre-orders are delivered no earlier than launch day, which is September 22.

Still, one of the most popular pastimes every iPhone season is tracking your iPhone order as it makes its way around the globe and to your front door.

