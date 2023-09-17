The first iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro pre-orders have now started shipping to early shoppers. As always, this doesn’t mean your iPhone 15 will arrive ahead of the September 22 release date. It does, however, mean you can track your pre-order as it makes its way around the world.

How to check if your iPhone 15 pre-order has shipped

If you check your order status via Apple’s website, you’ll likely see that your iPhone 15 is still “preparing to ship.” This is because Apple waits until closer to the official release date of a new iPhone to update the shipping status on its end, even if the actual package is now in the hands of its shipping partner.

But as anyone who’s pre-ordered an iPhone in the past likely knows, there’s a workaround to this. If you go to the UPS website, you can track the progress of your order and watch as it makes its way to your state. Yes, even if Apple still wants you to think your iPhone 15 is “preparing to ship.”

The best way to do this is to enroll in the UPS My Choice platform. This will automatically show you all packages you have coming to your address, including your new iPhone 15. Alternatively, you can use the “Track by Reference Number” feature on the UPS website.

The reference number is likely the phone number listed on your Apple order or your order number without the last two digits. UPS, however, recently made changes to the “Track by Reference Number” feature “for improved security.” This means your best bet is to enroll in My Choice instead.

Once you find your iPhone 15 in the UPS system, you can track it as it travels around the world and ultimately makes its way to your doorstep on Friday, September 22. In my case, the two iPhone 15 pre-orders I placed have shipped and are on their way to my house with an estimated delivery on launch day.

Not all iPhones have been transferred to UPS just yet, however, so be sure to keep checking throughout the week if you can’t find yours just yet.

