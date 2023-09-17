Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro Max still battling ‘production challenges’ as delays mount

We noted on Friday that shipments for select iPhone 15 models had started slipping all the way into November after pre-orders started. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has published a report on the first weekend of iPhone 15 pre-orders, pointing out that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is selling particularly strong so far.

According to Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro Max demand is outpacing demand for the iPhone 14 Pro Max during the same time period last year. As such, wait times for the iPhone 15 Pro Max are longer than other models, but that’s not entirely due to the strong demand.

“Current iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments are lower due to a later mass production schedule, and its current production challenges are more pronounced than other models,” Kuo explains.

As for the rest of the iPhone 15 lineup, Kuo says that demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is “roughly on par with last year.” iPhone 15 Pro demand, meanwhile, is weaker than iPhone 14 Pro. Kuo attributes this to a “shift of more premium users to the iPhone 15 Pro Max” this year.

Based on shipping estimates from Apple’s website, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in “Natural Titanium” and “White Titanium” are the models facing the most significant delays, with shipping estimates extending to mid-November.

The first iPhone 15 pre-orders will soon be on their way to buyers, with the first deliveries slated for September 22. We expect embargoed reviews to be published this week.

