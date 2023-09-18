Excited to use all the new features that come with iOS 17 like the customizable StandBy mode, interactive widgets, Live Voicemail, and much more? Here’s how to install iOS 17 on iPhone.

iOS 17 is officially available for all iPhone and iPad users after the beta process ran from June until September.

How to install iOS 17 on iPhone

It never hurts to do a fresh backup on your iPhone before doing a major OS update

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Swipe down and tap General Choose Software Update iOS 17 will appear when it’s available for your device Tap Download When it’s prepared, you can tap Install Once Downloaded or manually tap Update Now Follow the prompts to finish the installation

Here’s how the process looks to install iOS 17 on iPhone:

If you don’t have enough storage on your device to install iOS 17, your iPhone or iPad should ask if you’d like to automatically and temporarily remove content.

In my experience, after running the developer beta on my iPhone, the beta updates button was automatically set to off when the public release came through, my teammates have seen the same here at 9to5Mac.

What are you most excited about with iOS 17?

