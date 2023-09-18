These are the iPhone models compatible with iOS 17

Apple has finally released iOS 17, which brings a lot of improvements and new features to the iPhone operating system. It comes with new customization options for the Lock Screen, improved iMessage and FaceTime, new Health features, and StandBy mode. But some iPhone models are not compatible with the update. Read on as we detail whether you can install the update.

The update has four focuses: communication, sharing, intelligent input, and new experiences. It’s worth noting that some features like the Journal app are not available with the first release of iOS 17. According to Apple, these features are coming later this year.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Phone, FaceTime, and Messages are central to how we communicate, and this release is packed with updates we think our users are going to love. We’ve also reimagined AirDrop with new ways to share, autocorrect gets even better, and we’re introducing all-new experiences with Journal and StandBy, plus so much more.”

iPhone models compatible with iOS 17

Unfortunately, iOS 17 requires the A12 Bionic chip or later. This means that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X won’t get the update.

Here’s a list of all iPhone models that are compatible with iOS 17:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

iOS 17 is now available as a free software update. You can update your iPhone by following these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Go to the General menu Tap Software Update

Make sure you back up all your data before installing an iOS update. We also recommend updating all apps from the App Store after installing iOS 17.