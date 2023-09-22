 Skip to main content

iOS 17 is out, iPhone 15 reviews, FineWoven case impressions 

Sep 22 2023
Benjamin and Chance discuss their Apple Store ordering experiences, and assess the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch reviews that dropped this week. Chance has received his FineWoven case .. and has thoughts. They also talk about their favorite features in iOS 17 and the other Apple OS updates released this week.

