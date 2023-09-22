iOS 17 is out, iPhone 15 reviews, FineWoven case impressions 

Benjamin and Chance discuss their Apple Store ordering experiences, and assess the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch reviews that dropped this week. Chance has received his FineWoven case .. and has thoughts. They also talk about their favorite features in iOS 17 and the other Apple OS updates released this week.
Links
- Apple told employees to keep quiet about iPhone 12 radiation
- Apple disputes claim that the iPhone 12 is suddenly breaking radiation standards
- Apple to release iPhone 12 software update to address France ban over radiation concerns
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C reviews: no hardware surprises, software features rock
- iPhone 15/15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro/15 Pro Max review roundup and hands-on videos
- Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 reviews: Double Tap, pink, and Siri responsiveness
- The best iOS 17 apps with interactive widgets, StandBy support, and more
