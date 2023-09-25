 Skip to main content

Download these lovely Autumn Gradients wallpapers for iPhone from Basic Apple Guy

Sep 25 2023
1 Comment
Autumn Gradients wallpaper iPhone iPad Mac

Ready for a new wallpaper? Basic Apple Guy has released four beautiful new fall-inspired gradients for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Check them out and download them below along with behind-the-scenes details on the design process.

Basic Apple Guy shared about the process of creating these lovely new Autumn Gradients on his blog:

The change of seasons inspired this set of Autumn wallpapers. The tones of changing leaves, warm campfires, darker sunsets, and the chill of cooler days are all reflected in the colour palettes used across these wallpapers. And on each device, these wallpapers bring a playful, calm & minimal aesthetic that I’ve appreciated with the extra time spent staring at screens these past few months. Each wallpaper set is available for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Enjoy.

Download the Autumn Gradient wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

And be sure to check out more of Basic Apple Guy’s amazing work:

And if you didn’t pick up an iPhone 15 or 15 Pro but still want to get the official wallpapers for Apple’s latest devices, we’ve got all of them rounded up:

