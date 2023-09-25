Pixelmator teases full HDR support coming to Photomator on iPhone 15 [Video]

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus crank up the limit on how bright Apple’s non-Pro phone displays can go. Pixelmator will soon take advantage of the new displays, which reach peak brightness at 1600 nits, with an update to Photomator on iPhone 15.

The new update is all about HDR, or high dynamic range. Photomator is bringing HDR photo editing support to the app. HDR editing gives you the power to preview how color edits will be presented in standard dynamic range as well. From Pixelmator’s announcement today:

When HDR editing comes to Photomator, you’ll be able to preview your photos in HDR with a single tap of a button and all your edits will stay in place when changing between SDR and HDR modes. So, when exporting photos in HDR, simply check how the photo will look to someone viewing it in SDR or on a display with limited HDR capabilities. You might need to tweak the colors to ensure your photo looks great in both SDR and HDR but, when viewed in HDR, the colors in the photo will be on an entirely different level.

Full HDR support will be compatible with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15, as well as XDR display Macs and iPads. HDR editing is already compatible with Apple Photos, Final Cut Pro, and Motion. Pixelmator says it plans to bring support for HDR import, editing, and export in iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma to Pixelmator Pro and Photomator.

See the sneak peek of HDR editing in Photomator below:

Photomator is available for free on the App Store.