macOS Sonoma includes these 61 security fixes

macOS Sonoma has officially launched with new features and improvements like interactive widgets, Game Mode, all-new wallpapers, and more. But one of the important behind-the-scenes changes is dozens of security fixes. Here are the 61 security patches that come with macOS 14.0.

It’s not that surprising how many security fixes there are with macOS Sonoma given this is the .0 release. But it is interesting to see all of the vulnerabilities that developers and security researchers have discovered to help Apple release Sonoma with as tight of security as possible.

Apple shared all the details on its Security Updates page. Patches range from issues with Bluetooth, various apps, CoreAnimation, GPU, iCloud, kernel, power management, Safari, WebKit, and more.

Here’s the full list of 61 security fixes with macOS Sonoma:

Airport

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.

CVE-2023-40384: Adam M.

AMD

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-32377: ABC Research s.r.o.

AMD

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-38615: ABC Research s.r.o.

App Store

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: A remote attacker may be able to break out of Web Content sandbox

Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of protocols.

CVE-2023-40448: w0wbox

Apple Neural Engine

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-40432: Mohamed GHANNAM (@_simo36)

Apple Neural Engine

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-40399: Mohamed GHANNAM (@_simo36)

Apple Neural Engine

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2023-40410: Tim Michaud (@TimGMichaud) of Moveworks.ai

AuthKit

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data

Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of caches.

CVE-2023-32361: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security

Bluetooth

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An attacker in physical proximity can cause a limited out of bounds write

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-35984: zer0k

Bluetooth

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.

CVE-2023-40402: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)

Bluetooth

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.

CVE-2023-40426: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)

bootp

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

CVE-2023-41065: Adam M., and Noah Roskin-Frazee and Professor Jason Lau (ZeroClicks.ai Lab)

Calendar

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access calendar data saved to a temporary directory

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.

CVE-2023-29497: Kirin (@Pwnrin) and Yishu Wang

CFNetwork

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may fail to enforce App Transport Security

Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of protocols.

CVE-2023-38596: Will Brattain at Trail of Bits

ColorSync

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to read arbitrary files

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-40406: JeongOhKyea of Theori

CoreAnimation

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-40420: 이준성(Junsung Lee) of Cross Republic

CUPS

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause a denial-of-service

Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.

CVE-2023-40407: Sei K.

Dev Tools

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to gain elevated privileges

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-32396: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)

FileProvider

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.

CVE-2023-41980: Noah Roskin-Frazee and Professor Jason Lau (ZeroClicks.ai Lab)

Game Center

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access contacts

Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of caches.

CVE-2023-40395: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security

GPU Drivers

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-40391: Antonio Zekic (@antoniozekic) of Dataflow Security

GPU Drivers

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service

Description: A resource exhaustion issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2023-40441: Ron Masas of Imperva

iCloud

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.

CVE-2023-23495: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security

iCloud Photo Library

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access a user’s Photos Library

Description: A configuration issue was addressed with additional restrictions.

CVE-2023-40434: Mikko Kenttälä (@Turmio_ ) of SensorFu

Image Capture

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions

Description: An access issue was addressed with additional sandbox restrictions.

CVE-2023-38586: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)

IOAcceleratorFamily

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected system termination or read kernel memory

Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.

CVE-2023-40436: Murray Mike

Kernel

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2023-41995: Certik Skyfall Team, and pattern-f (@pattern_F_) of Ant Security Light-Year Lab

Kernel

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An attacker that has already achieved kernel code execution may be able to bypass kernel memory mitigations

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-41981: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)

Kernel

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-41984: Pan ZhenPeng (@Peterpan0927) of STAR Labs SG Pte. Ltd.

Kernel

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2023-40429: Michael (Biscuit) Thomas and 张师傅(@京东蓝军)

LaunchServices

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may bypass Gatekeeper checks

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-41067: Ferdous Saljooki (@malwarezoo) of Jamf Software and an anonymous researcher

libpcap

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: A remote user may cause an unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-40400: Sei K.

libxpc

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to delete files for which it does not have permission

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.

CVE-2023-40454: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (xlab.tencent.com)

libxpc

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access protected user data

Description: An authorization issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-41073: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (xlab.tencent.com)

libxslt

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Processing web content may disclose sensitive information

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-40403: Dohyun Lee (@l33d0hyun) of PK Security

Maps

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of caches.

CVE-2023-40427: Adam M., and Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog)

Messages

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to observe unprotected user data

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.

CVE-2023-32421: Meng Zhang (鲸落) of NorthSea, Ron Masas of BreakPoint Security Research, Brian McNulty, and Kishan Bagaria of Texts.com

Music

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-41986: Gergely Kalman (@gergely_kalman)

NetFSFramework

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.

CVE-2023-40455: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (xlab.tencent.com)

Notes

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access Notes attachments

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.

CVE-2023-40386: Kirin (@Pwnrin)

Power Management

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: A user may be able to view restricted content from the lock screen

Description: A lock screen issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-37448: Serkan Erayabakan, David Kotval, Akincibor, Sina Ahmadi of George Mason University, and Dominic Tabrizi

Pro Res

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-41063: Certik Skyfall Team

QuartzCore

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to cause a denial-of-service

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2023-40422: Tomi Tokics (@tomitokics) of iTomsn0w

Safari

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Processing web content may disclose sensitive information

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-39233: Luan Herrera (@lbherrera_)

Safari

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Safari may save photos to an unprotected location

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.

CVE-2023-40388: Kirin (@Pwnrin)

Safari

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to identify what other apps a user has installed

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-35990: Adriatik Raci of Sentry Cybersecurity

Safari

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Visiting a website that frames malicious content may lead to UI spoofing

Description: A window management issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-40417: Narendra Bhati From Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd, Pune (India)

Sandbox

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to overwrite arbitrary files

Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.

CVE-2023-40452: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)

Screen Sharing

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences

Description: An authorization issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-41078: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (xlab.tencent.com)

Share Sheet

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive data logged when a user shares a link

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-41070: Kirin (@Pwnrin)

Shortcuts

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: A shortcut may output sensitive user data without consent

Description: This issue was addressed by adding an additional prompt for user consent.

CVE-2023-40541: Noah Roskin-Frazee (ZeroClicks.ai Lab) and James Duffy (mangoSecure)

Shortcuts

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences

Description: The issue was addressed with improved permissions logic.

CVE-2023-41079: Ron Masas of BreakPoint.sh and an anonymous researcher

StorageKit

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to read arbitrary files

Description: This issue was addressed with improved validation of symlinks.

CVE-2023-41968: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) and James Hutchins

System Preferences

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may bypass Gatekeeper checks

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-40450: Thijs Alkemade (@xnyhps) from Computest Sector 7

TCC

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-40424: Arsenii Kostromin (0x3c3e), Joshua Jewett (@JoshJewett33), and Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security

WebKit

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

WebKit Bugzilla: 249451

CVE-2023-39434: Francisco Alonso (@revskills), and Dohyun Lee (@l33d0hyun) of PK Security

WebKit

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 256551

CVE-2023-41074: 이준성(Junsung Lee) of Cross Republic and me Li

WebKit

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

WebKit Bugzilla: 239758

CVE-2023-35074: Abysslab Dong Jun Kim(@smlijun) and Jong Seong Kim(@nevul37)

WebKit

Available for: Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 261544

CVE-2023-41993: Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School and Maddie Stone of Google’s Threat Analysis Group

Windows Server

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to unexpectedly leak a user’s credentials from secure text fields

Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2023-41066: An anonymous researcher and Jeremy Legendre of MacEnhance

XProtectFramework

Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)

Impact: An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system

Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.

CVE-2023-41979: Koh M. Nakagawa (@tsunek0h)

Additional recognition

Airport

We would like to acknowledge Adam M., Noah Roskin-Frazee and Professor Jason Lau (ZeroClicks.ai Lab) for their assistance.

AppKit

We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.

AppSandbox

We would like to acknowledge Kirin (@Pwnrin) for their assistance.

Archive Utility

We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.

Audio

We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.

Bluetooth

We would like to acknowledge Jianjun Dai and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute for their assistance.

Core Location

We would like to acknowledge Wouter Hennen for their assistance.

CoreMedia Playback

We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.

Data Detectors UI

We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology Bhopal for their assistance.

Find My

We would like to acknowledge Cher Scarlett for their assistance.

Home

We would like to acknowledge Jake Derouin (jakederouin.com) for their assistance.

IOGraphics

We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.

Kernel

We would like to acknowledge Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School and Maddie Stone of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Xinru Chi of Pangu Lab, 永超 王 for their assistance.

libxml2

We would like to acknowledge OSS-Fuzz, Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero for their assistance.

libxpc

We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.

libxslt

We would like to acknowledge Dohyun Lee (@l33d0hyun) of PK Security, OSS-Fuzz, Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero for their assistance.

Model I/O

We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.

NSURL

We would like to acknowledge Zhanpeng Zhao (行之), 糖豆爸爸(@晴天组织) for their assistance.

PackageKit

We would like to acknowledge Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security, an anonymous researcher for their assistance.

Photos

We would like to acknowledge Anatolii Kozlov, Dawid Pałuska, Kirin (@Pwnrin), Lyndon Cornelius, Paul Lurin for their assistance.

Reminders

We would like to acknowledge Paweł Szafirowski for their assistance.

Safari

We would like to acknowledge Kang Ali of Punggawa Cyber Security for their assistance.

Sandbox

We would like to acknowledge Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit) for their assistance.

SharedFileList

We would like to acknowledge Christopher Lopez – @L0Psec and Kandji, Leo Pitt of Zoom Video Communications, Ross Bingham (@PwnDexter) for their assistance.

Shortcuts

We would like to acknowledge Alfie Cockell Gwinnett, Christian Basting of Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, Cristian Dinca of “Tudor Vianu” National High School of Computer Science, Romania, Giorgos Christodoulidis, Jubaer Alnazi of TRS Group Of Companies, KRISHAN KANT DWIVEDI, Matthew Butler for their assistance.

Software Update

We would like to acknowledge Omar Siman for their assistance.

Spotlight

We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology Bhopal, Dawid Pałuska for their assistance.

StorageKit

We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.

Video Apps

We would like to acknowledge James Duffy (mangoSecure) for their assistance.

WebKit

We would like to acknowledge Khiem Tran, Narendra Bhati From Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd, Pune (India), and an anonymous researcher for their assistance.

WebRTC

We would like to acknowledge anonymous researcher for their assistance.

Wi-Fi

We would like to acknowledge Wang Yu of Cyberserval for their assistance.