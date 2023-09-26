macOS Sonoma includes these 61 security fixes

macOS Sonoma has officially launched with new features and improvements like interactive widgets, Game Mode, all-new wallpapers, and more. But one of the important behind-the-scenes changes is dozens of security fixes. Here are the 61 security patches that come with macOS 14.0.
It’s not that surprising how many security fixes there are with macOS Sonoma given this is the .0 release. But it is interesting to see all of the vulnerabilities that developers and security researchers have discovered to help Apple release Sonoma with as tight of security as possible.
Apple shared all the details on its Security Updates page. Patches range from issues with Bluetooth, various apps, CoreAnimation, GPU, iCloud, kernel, power management, Safari, WebKit, and more.
Here’s the full list of 61 security fixes with macOS Sonoma:
Airport
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.
CVE-2023-40384: Adam M.
AMD
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-32377: ABC Research s.r.o.
AMD
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-38615: ABC Research s.r.o.
App Store
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to break out of Web Content sandbox
Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of protocols.
CVE-2023-40448: w0wbox
Apple Neural Engine
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-40432: Mohamed GHANNAM (@_simo36)
Apple Neural Engine
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-40399: Mohamed GHANNAM (@_simo36)
Apple Neural Engine
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2023-40410: Tim Michaud (@TimGMichaud) of Moveworks.ai
AuthKit
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of caches.
CVE-2023-32361: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security
Bluetooth
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An attacker in physical proximity can cause a limited out of bounds write
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-35984: zer0k
Bluetooth
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2023-40402: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)
Bluetooth
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2023-40426: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)
bootp
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.
CVE-2023-41065: Adam M., and Noah Roskin-Frazee and Professor Jason Lau (ZeroClicks.ai Lab)
Calendar
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access calendar data saved to a temporary directory
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.
CVE-2023-29497: Kirin (@Pwnrin) and Yishu Wang
CFNetwork
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may fail to enforce App Transport Security
Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of protocols.
CVE-2023-38596: Will Brattain at Trail of Bits
ColorSync
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to read arbitrary files
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-40406: JeongOhKyea of Theori
CoreAnimation
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-40420: 이준성(Junsung Lee) of Cross Republic
CUPS
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.
CVE-2023-40407: Sei K.
Dev Tools
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to gain elevated privileges
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-32396: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
FileProvider
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2023-41980: Noah Roskin-Frazee and Professor Jason Lau (ZeroClicks.ai Lab)
Game Center
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access contacts
Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of caches.
CVE-2023-40395: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security
GPU Drivers
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to disclose kernel memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-40391: Antonio Zekic (@antoniozekic) of Dataflow Security
GPU Drivers
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Processing web content may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: A resource exhaustion issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2023-40441: Ron Masas of Imperva
iCloud
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved redaction of sensitive information.
CVE-2023-23495: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security
iCloud Photo Library
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access a user’s Photos Library
Description: A configuration issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2023-40434: Mikko Kenttälä (@Turmio_ ) of SensorFu
Image Capture
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions
Description: An access issue was addressed with additional sandbox restrictions.
CVE-2023-38586: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)
IOAcceleratorFamily
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An attacker may be able to cause unexpected system termination or read kernel memory
Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.
CVE-2023-40436: Murray Mike
Kernel
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2023-41995: Certik Skyfall Team, and pattern-f (@pattern_F_) of Ant Security Light-Year Lab
Kernel
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An attacker that has already achieved kernel code execution may be able to bypass kernel memory mitigations
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-41981: Linus Henze of Pinauten GmbH (pinauten.de)
Kernel
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-41984: Pan ZhenPeng (@Peterpan0927) of STAR Labs SG Pte. Ltd.
Kernel
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive user data
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2023-40429: Michael (Biscuit) Thomas and 张师傅(@京东蓝军)
LaunchServices
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may bypass Gatekeeper checks
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-41067: Ferdous Saljooki (@malwarezoo) of Jamf Software and an anonymous researcher
libpcap
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: A remote user may cause an unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-40400: Sei K.
libxpc
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to delete files for which it does not have permission
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2023-40454: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (xlab.tencent.com)
libxpc
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access protected user data
Description: An authorization issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2023-41073: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (xlab.tencent.com)
libxslt
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Processing web content may disclose sensitive information
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-40403: Dohyun Lee (@l33d0hyun) of PK Security
Maps
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information
Description: The issue was addressed with improved handling of caches.
CVE-2023-40427: Adam M., and Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog)
Messages
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to observe unprotected user data
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.
CVE-2023-32421: Meng Zhang (鲸落) of NorthSea, Ron Masas of BreakPoint Security Research, Brian McNulty, and Kishan Bagaria of Texts.com
Music
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-41986: Gergely Kalman (@gergely_kalman)
NetFSFramework
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2023-40455: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (xlab.tencent.com)
Notes
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access Notes attachments
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.
CVE-2023-40386: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
Power Management
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: A user may be able to view restricted content from the lock screen
Description: A lock screen issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2023-37448: Serkan Erayabakan, David Kotval, Akincibor, Sina Ahmadi of George Mason University, and Dominic Tabrizi
Pro Res
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-41063: Certik Skyfall Team
QuartzCore
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to cause a denial-of-service
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2023-40422: Tomi Tokics (@tomitokics) of iTomsn0w
Safari
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Processing web content may disclose sensitive information
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-39233: Luan Herrera (@lbherrera_)
Safari
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Safari may save photos to an unprotected location
Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved handling of temporary files.
CVE-2023-40388: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
Safari
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to identify what other apps a user has installed
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-35990: Adriatik Raci of Sentry Cybersecurity
Safari
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Visiting a website that frames malicious content may lead to UI spoofing
Description: A window management issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2023-40417: Narendra Bhati From Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd, Pune (India)
Sandbox
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to overwrite arbitrary files
Description: The issue was addressed with improved bounds checks.
CVE-2023-40452: Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit)
Screen Sharing
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences
Description: An authorization issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2023-41078: Zhipeng Huo (@R3dF09) of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab (xlab.tencent.com)
Share Sheet
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access sensitive data logged when a user shares a link
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-41070: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
Shortcuts
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: A shortcut may output sensitive user data without consent
Description: This issue was addressed by adding an additional prompt for user consent.
CVE-2023-40541: Noah Roskin-Frazee (ZeroClicks.ai Lab) and James Duffy (mangoSecure)
Shortcuts
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences
Description: The issue was addressed with improved permissions logic.
CVE-2023-41079: Ron Masas of BreakPoint.sh and an anonymous researcher
StorageKit
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to read arbitrary files
Description: This issue was addressed with improved validation of symlinks.
CVE-2023-41968: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) and James Hutchins
System Preferences
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may bypass Gatekeeper checks
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-40450: Thijs Alkemade (@xnyhps) from Computest Sector 7
TCC
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2023-40424: Arsenii Kostromin (0x3c3e), Joshua Jewett (@JoshJewett33), and Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security
WebKit
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 249451
CVE-2023-39434: Francisco Alonso (@revskills), and Dohyun Lee (@l33d0hyun) of PK Security
WebKit
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 256551
CVE-2023-41074: 이준성(Junsung Lee) of Cross Republic and me Li
WebKit
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: The issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
WebKit Bugzilla: 239758
CVE-2023-35074: Abysslab Dong Jun Kim(@smlijun) and Jong Seong Kim(@nevul37)
WebKit
Available for: Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 261544
CVE-2023-41993: Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School and Maddie Stone of Google’s Threat Analysis Group
Windows Server
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to unexpectedly leak a user’s credentials from secure text fields
Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2023-41066: An anonymous researcher and Jeremy Legendre of MacEnhance
XProtectFramework
Available for: Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2019 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), and iMac Pro (2017)
Impact: An app may be able to modify protected parts of the file system
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.
CVE-2023-41979: Koh M. Nakagawa (@tsunek0h)
Additional recognition
Airport
We would like to acknowledge Adam M., Noah Roskin-Frazee and Professor Jason Lau (ZeroClicks.ai Lab) for their assistance.
AppKit
We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
AppSandbox
We would like to acknowledge Kirin (@Pwnrin) for their assistance.
Archive Utility
We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.
Audio
We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.
Bluetooth
We would like to acknowledge Jianjun Dai and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute for their assistance.
Core Location
We would like to acknowledge Wouter Hennen for their assistance.
CoreMedia Playback
We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.
Data Detectors UI
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology Bhopal for their assistance.
Find My
We would like to acknowledge Cher Scarlett for their assistance.
Home
We would like to acknowledge Jake Derouin (jakederouin.com) for their assistance.
IOGraphics
We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
Kernel
We would like to acknowledge Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School and Maddie Stone of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Xinru Chi of Pangu Lab, 永超 王 for their assistance.
libxml2
We would like to acknowledge OSS-Fuzz, Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero for their assistance.
libxpc
We would like to acknowledge an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
libxslt
We would like to acknowledge Dohyun Lee (@l33d0hyun) of PK Security, OSS-Fuzz, Ned Williamson of Google Project Zero for their assistance.
Model I/O
We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.
NSURL
We would like to acknowledge Zhanpeng Zhao (行之), 糖豆爸爸(@晴天组织) for their assistance.
PackageKit
We would like to acknowledge Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security, an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
Photos
We would like to acknowledge Anatolii Kozlov, Dawid Pałuska, Kirin (@Pwnrin), Lyndon Cornelius, Paul Lurin for their assistance.
Reminders
We would like to acknowledge Paweł Szafirowski for their assistance.
Safari
We would like to acknowledge Kang Ali of Punggawa Cyber Security for their assistance.
Sandbox
We would like to acknowledge Yiğit Can YILMAZ (@yilmazcanyigit) for their assistance.
SharedFileList
We would like to acknowledge Christopher Lopez – @L0Psec and Kandji, Leo Pitt of Zoom Video Communications, Ross Bingham (@PwnDexter) for their assistance.
Shortcuts
We would like to acknowledge Alfie Cockell Gwinnett, Christian Basting of Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik, Cristian Dinca of “Tudor Vianu” National High School of Computer Science, Romania, Giorgos Christodoulidis, Jubaer Alnazi of TRS Group Of Companies, KRISHAN KANT DWIVEDI, Matthew Butler for their assistance.
Software Update
We would like to acknowledge Omar Siman for their assistance.
Spotlight
We would like to acknowledge Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College Of Technology Bhopal, Dawid Pałuska for their assistance.
StorageKit
We would like to acknowledge Mickey Jin (@patch1t) for their assistance.
Video Apps
We would like to acknowledge James Duffy (mangoSecure) for their assistance.
WebKit
We would like to acknowledge Khiem Tran, Narendra Bhati From Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd, Pune (India), and an anonymous researcher for their assistance.
WebRTC
We would like to acknowledge anonymous researcher for their assistance.
Wi-Fi
We would like to acknowledge Wang Yu of Cyberserval for their assistance.
