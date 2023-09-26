 Skip to main content

Things for macOS Sonoma adds new widgets, and they’re all interactive and desktop-ready

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 26 2023 - 7:29 am PT
0 Comments

It’s macOS Sonoma launch day, and Cultured Code is out with a new widget-packed version of Things.

macOS 14 introduces the ability to place app widgets directly on your desktop. Previously, widgets were restricted to the bottom portion of Notification Center. Like iOS 17, macOS Sonoma also supports interactive widgets. We’ve come so far since Dashboard on OS X, haven’t we?

Things is ready for the occasion with a Sonoma-focused update that introduces two new widget formats to the task management app. Things has also made its whole suite of widgets interactive so you can manage your task list without switching contexts.

As for the two new widget styles, Things is taking advantage of the desktop-compatible Extra Large format. These new widgets can show a list of your choice, or your upcoming schedule.

Things for macOS Sonoma is live now, and macOS Sonoma will be released publicly in just a few hours.

Looking to do more with Things? Cultured Code updated the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch apps last week to fully support new widget features as well as the new StandBy mode on iOS 17.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

things

things
macOS Sonoma

macOS Sonoma

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.