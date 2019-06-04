Apple officially kills Dashboard in macOS 10.15 Catalina

While macOS Catalina includes many new features and enhancements, at least one iconic Mac feature has bit the dust. With macOS 10.15, Apple has killed its famous Dashboard feature completely. This comes after Apple made it increasingly hard to access with last year’s Mojave release.

In macOS Catalina, Dashboard is nowhere to be found at all. Appleosophy even went as far as to try and enable the feature via Terminal, but without any luck. Furthermore, if you head to the Launchpad view to see all of your apps, you’ll likely see a question mark over the icon, indicating that the actual application is gone.

Dashboard originally came to the Mac as part of Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger, with Apple touting it as a way to quickly access basic information through widgets like weather, clocks, sticky notes, and more.

In macOS 10.10 Yosemite, Apple disabled Dashboard by default. Last year’s release of macOS 10.14 Mojave made it even harder to access, hiding it in Mission Control or requiring that you add it to your dock. While it’s technically possible that Apple could add a Dashboard-like feature back to macOS during the Catalina beta testing period, that seems unlikely.

Many features of Dashboard can now be accessed via the Today tab in Notification Center on the Mac. Here, you can add widgets for various applications like Reminders, Calendar, weather, stocks, and more. It also integrates with third-party applications.

Were you still a Dashboard user in macOS? Will you be sad to see it go when macOS 10.15 Catalina is released to the public later this year? Let us know down in the comments.

