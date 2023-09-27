Apple releases first developer betas for iOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS 14.1

Now that iOS 17 is the latest shipping software, Apple is ready to move on to iOS 17.1 for developer beta testers. The first iOS 17.1 beta is now available for iPhones with developer beta updates enabled.

The first beta versions of watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and macOS 14.1 are also available for developers to start testing today.

For Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, watchOS 10.1 is expected to be the release that enables the new Double Tap feature. Older Apple Watches won’t have access to the new-ish feature.

As for what’s new in each release, we’ll update with details as soon as they become available. Remember to toggle on beta updates if you want to join these releases. More importantly, turn off that toggle if you’re ready to enjoy a non-beta release for a while.

