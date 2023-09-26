Apple last week had to quickly release a software update for iPhone 15 models as users were experiencing issues when transferring data from one iPhone to another. While most users got the iOS 17.0.1 update last Thursday, those with iPhone 15 got iOS 17.0.2. Today, Apple is rolling out an updated build of iOS 17.0.2 – this time for all compatible iPhone models.

While the original build of iOS 17.0.2 is 21A350, today’s build number is 21A351. The release notes are the same as before, mentioning that the update fixes a problem that may “prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup.”

Most likely, there were still some users experiencing problems when transferring data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone 15, so that’s probably why Apple rereleased iOS 17.0.2 with an updated build. And as we mentioned earlier, the new build of iOS 17.0.2 is available for all iPhone models compatible with iOS 17, not just iPhone 15 models.

When the iPhone 15 arrived to the first customers, some users noticed that the device got stuck on the Apple logo after trying to restore the backup from an old iPhone. This happened when users skipped the iOS 17.0.2 update during setup, which was required to fix bugs related to data transfer.

At the same time, Apple also released watchOS 10.0.2 for Apple Watch users today. The release notes mention that today’s update includes “bug fixes and important security updates.”

To update your iPhone to iOS 17.0.2, open the Settings app, then tap General and choose Software Update. As for the Apple Watch, the update is available via the Watch app on the paired iPhone.

