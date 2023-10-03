Venmo debit and credit cards now work with Apple Pay, PayPal Business cards joining soon

Have a Venmo debit or credit card? You should be able to add it to the Wallet app on iPhone and use Apple Pay if you haven’t already.

PayPal, which owns Venmo, started rolling out Apple Pay support for its branded debit and credit cards in early September. As of today, the company has officially announced Apple Pay compatibility for both PayPal and Venmo credit and debit cards. We’ve also been able to confirm Venmo compatibility this time after only seeing PayPal compatibility last month.

“PayPal and Venmo credit or debit card holders can make payments quickly and securely in-store, online or on their favorite apps using Apple Pay — and can still earn the same cashback and rewards that they love on their eligible purchases,” the company said in a press release.

For now, iPhone users will need to add compatible cards through the Wallet app. In the future, this feature should be available through the PayPal and Venmo apps, according to the company.

PayPal also says customers will be able to use PayPal Business debit cards with Apple Pay in the coming months.

For PayPal and Venmo, adopting Apple Pay support for their debit and credit cards certainly took long enough. These days, it’s harder to find a card that doesn’t work with Apple Pay. Still, there are classic holdouts to acknowledging Apple Pay exists at all, like Walmart.

Have you been using PayPal or Venmo through Apple Pay? If not, give it a shot now.