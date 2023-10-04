Returning packages is one of life’s most tedious chores, especially when it involves a trip to an inconveniently located USPO, FedEx, or UPS office …

Uber is now offering to collect up to five packages from your home, and deliver them to the appropriate local despatch facility, for a flat fee of $5 (or $3 if you’re an Uber Connect member).

The good news is that packages can weigh up to 30 pounds; the bad news is that the service is limited to products worth less than $100, and excludes fragile items.

The overlap between consumers willing to pay someone to drop off their package and those buying more expensive and/or fragile items would seem to be high, so I’m not completely convinced that the company has entirely thought that through.

That said, the Return a Package service is an extension of the Uber Connect program, which has the same limits, so clearly some find it useful.

Once collected, the Uber app offers live tracking, and you get a photo receipt once it’s been successfully handed over.

Uber says the service is available in “dozens” of major metro areas across the US and other countries. If it’s available where you live, you should find the option in both Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Update: Perhaps that $100 limit will be increased, as the company appears to be working on optional insurance for package deliveries

Photo: Fotos/Unsplash