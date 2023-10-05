Photoshop AI features are already incredibly impressive, thanks to things like generative fill and generative expand, but the company isn’t done yet.

The company has just provided a sneak preview of a new AI feature expected to be officially announced at next week’s Adobe Max event, and it looks pretty stunning …

The feature is known as an object-aware editing engine, but colloquially referred to as Project Stardust. If it lives up to its promise, you can send the lasso tool into retirement, as it’s intended to automate the selection of image components.

Want to change the color of the model’s pair of jeans? No problem, just draw a very rough rectangle around them to point Photoshop to the area in question, then type what you want – like “black jeans.”

Object removal is equally intelligent. Again, just very roughly point to the object, and tell Photoshop to remove it. In the demo video below, you can see how a roller bag is not only removed, but its shadow disappears along with it. Generative fill is then used to fill in the background.

Essentially, Stardust lets you use Photoshop as if each element in an image existed on a separate layer.

But Adobe isn’t done. The company thinks you shouldn’t even have to be that specific about what to remove, as TechSpot notes.

Stardust can also make intelligent adjustments from less precise commands. A button labeled “remove distractors” instantly deletes the blurry people in the distant background of a photo of a couple.

You can see some glitches if you look closely, but this is an early version, and we can expect it to improve rapidly, in line with other Photoshop AI features. Google just demo’d a simpler version as a Pixel feature.

The latest demo follows an earlier promo video showing just how powerful the generate feature can be. You can watch both videos below.

Via The Verge