Pok Pok Montessori-inspired iOS app gets in the Halloween spirit

Oct 5 2023
Arriving after the Homestead and World Puzzle updates, Pok Pok Playroom has launched its latest update today that encourages growth with creativity, storytelling, role-playing, problem-solving, and much more. Here’s what’s available with the new Halloween update.

Pok Pok continues to deliver frequent updates with the latest bringing the total to over 20 releases in just a couple of years. If you haven’t checked it out before, Pok Pok is like a digital Montessori playroom designed for kids ages 2-7.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes the new Halloween release:

Get into the Halloween spirit with new and unique roleplaying opportunities, festive foods, trick-or-treating, and more!

  • A Spooky fair is visiting Town, including a Hot Air Balloon Festival, creepy decorations, hidden candy baskets to find, and a parade of costumed characters.
  • House has transformed into a Haunted House, with dusty furniture, cobwebs, a functional cauldron and a wardrobe full of costumes.
  • Shops gets a Spooky makeover with new toys, freaky food items, and creepy toy-wide decorations. Play dress up and go trick-or-treating!
  • Silly Blocks? More like Spooky Blocks! The addition of new themed blocks and ghastly Block Characters takes this eerie expansion to new heights!
  • Radio sets a chilly tone with the addition of two new tracks.

On a personal note, my own kids play Pok Pok, I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. year It’s won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and shipped monthly updates.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial with monthly or yearly plans available after that.

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

