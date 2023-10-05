Apple’s Tim Cook one of tech’s top rated CEOs, X’s Linda Yaccarino among lowest

Four out of five Apple employees approve of the work Tim Cook does as CEO, according to a new approval rating survey. That compares to just four out of one hundred X employees who approve of CEO Linda Yaccarino’s job so far.

In the case of X (formerly Twitter), that might literally be four people out of the hundred left working there considering the endless downsizing going on at the company. Still, Yaccarino’s 4% approval rating bests Snap’s Evan Spiegel who enjoys a sunny 3% approval rating based on the survey. Both are shining stars compared to Western Digital and Nordstrom CEOs who manage a 0% approval rating among employees.

The data comes from Blind, which touts nine million verified anonymous professionals who make up its social network. The results are based on 13,171 verified professionals in the US who responded to a survey in August that asked to provide an approval rating for 103 CEOs based on employee feedback.

For Linda Yaccarino, that’s before the X CEO showed poise and control during the recent Code Conference interview. For what it’s worth, Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk received a 38% approval rating in the survey.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is only bested by CEOs at Nvidia, Walmart, and Palo Alto Networks. Jensen Huang at Nvidia ranked highest with a 96% approval rating. And while Cook’s 83% approval rating may not match his favorite 99% customer satisfaction stat, the Apple CEO performs well amongst his peers. Here are some other tech company CEO approval ratings, based on the survey:

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg: 45% approval

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella: 30% approval

Google’s Sundar Pichai: 26% approval

Amazon’s Andy Jassy: 10% approval

Tough crowd, much? Even Disney’s adored Bob Iger only received a tepid 26% approval rating. Factors at play? Employees approve of higher company valuations and stock-based compensation. Layoffs, on the other hand, win no brownie points among employees who value job security.