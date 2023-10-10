Adobe MAX 2023 kicks off today and brings some major enhancements to Firefly, Adobe’s AI tool for content generation.

Adobe Firefly is a new AI software that allows anyone to generate image content based on words or descriptive text prompts. You can access it and try it out for free online, and the tool is also built into Photoshop. Today, Firefly received its biggest updates yet, including the ability to generate content safe for commercial use:

Today, Adobe announced Firefly Image 2 Model, Adobe Firefly Vector Model, and Adobe Firefly Design Model, as the next major releases in its family of creative generative AI models. Firefly Image 2 is the next generation imaging model that brings a new level of creative control and quality to users. Firefly Image 2 generates higher-quality imagery, renders humans more accurately and enhances text alignment to deliver even better outcomes for Creators. Firefly Vector Model is the world’s first generative AI model focused on producing vector graphics, bringing Adobe’s vector graphic and generative AI expertise directly into Adobe Illustrator workflows with Text to Vector Graphic – used to create logos, website graphics, product packaging, icons and more. Firefly’s new Design Model powers instant generation of amazing quality template designs such as flyers, posters, invites and more directly within Express with the new vText to Template capability. Adobe

For the first time, Adobe Illustrator now has the ability to generate vector graphics on the fly thanks to the Firefly Vector Model:

The new Firefly Vector Model brings together Adobe’s vector graphic and generative AI expertise to power the next generation of high-quality designs and illustrations. It is the world’s first generative AI model for vector graphics and first generative AI model to generate “human quality” vector and pattern outputs. Now available in beta, Illustrator’s new trailblazing Text to Vector Graphic capabilities empower creatives to easily generate a wide array of vector graphics from simple text prompts. Generated graphics are editable, compact and organized into groups, enabling easy editability and reuse. Adobe

Finally, the Firefly Design Model allows users to create instant and editable layouts in Adobe Express:

The new Firefly Design Model powers instant generation of stunning template designs with the new Text to Template capability in Adobe Express, using the best professional layout technology combined with Firefly Image Model, Adobe Stock and Adobe Fonts. Firefly Design Model generates templates for all popular aspect ratios that are fully editable in Express and can be used for print, social and web advertising – enabling consumers to create at the speed of their imaginations, and SMBs and enterprises to accelerate their content velocity for more efficient and personalized marketing. Adobe

Updates to the Creative Cloud applications should be rolling out starting today. Check out Adobe’s website for all the details regarding the new updates and features.