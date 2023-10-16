 Skip to main content

Better l(ate) than never: Uber Eats gets its first iOS widget

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Oct 16 2023 - 7:15 am PT
Following up after launching Live Activities support back in December last year, Uber Eats is out with a very late but useful update today that brings its first iOS widget.

It’s unclear why it’s taken three years for an Uber Eats widget, but the company has delivered nonetheless and it looks quite convenient.

The iOS widget comes in small and medium sizes to offer quick access to the restaurant/merchant search bar, your top-ranked spots as well as recent orders.

Here’s how Uber Eats describes its first iOS widget:

  • With the new Uber Eats iOS widget, consumers (especially Eats power users) can conveniently access restaurants and merchants from recent orders, faster and easier than ever before.
  • See highlights from your past orders to easily access those your top-ranked restaurants and merchants, or quickly access the Uber Eats search bar for your next meal.

And a bonus, with macOS Sonoma, you can install the Uber Eats widget on your Mac 😁.

Uber Eats is a free download from the App Store with the new widget rolling out globally.

