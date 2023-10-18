AirTag 2 now expected to arrive in 2025, but what will it bring?

You know that hot rumor about the AirTag 2 coming in *checks notes* Q4 next year? It turns out AirTags won’t be outdated anytime in 2024.

That’s according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who updated his original prediction from August today. “The mass production schedule for AirTag 2 has been postponed to 2025,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Kuo’s new prediction leaves all of 2025 open, although one could interpret a delay from Q4 2024 to likely be Q1 or Q2 2025.

Last year, Ming-Chi Kuo estimated that AirTag shipments around 20 million and 35 million units in 2021 and 2022. “If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation,” he said at the time.

What exactly would an AirTag 2 bring to the table? The most obvious improvement would be to precision range distance. iPhone 15, for example, supports precision finding up to 60 meters. AirTag 1, on the other hand, is limited to about 10-15 meters.

At any rate, it sounds like the original AirTag from two years ago will remain the only AirTag for another year.

More