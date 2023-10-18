You may remember Apollo for Reddit, one of the most popular third-party clients for Reddit that was shut down after Reddit changed its business model regarding offering access to its API. Christian Selig, the developer behind Apollo, is now launching a Home Screen widget for iOS that helps users learn a new language – or at least a few words.

Learn new languages from the iOS Home Screen with Language Pal

Named Language Pal, the widget isn’t exactly a standalone app but is part of Pixel Pals. For those unfamiliar, Pixel Pals were born as small mascots that could be enabled on Dynamic Island when users were browsing Reddit via Apollo. Before Apollo was discontinued, Pixel Pals got their own iOS app.

Since Selig no longer has Apollo for Reddit, he has been trying to turn Pixel Pals into an app full of mini-games to convince users to pay for it. And thanks to the new interactive widgets introduced with iOS 17, the Pixel Pals app now features Language Pal.

Language Pal is not a sophisticated language-learning platform like Duolingo, and even Selig says that this is not the app’s purpose. Instead, Language Pal helps users train their vocabulary and learn a few new words in another language right from the iPhone and iPad Home Screen. To make this possible, the feature works as simply as you can imagine.

All you have to do is add the widget to your iOS Home Screen and then press it to choose a language. There’s support for French, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, German, Arabic, Korean, Hindi, and Canadian English. The widget will then show you a word in the chosen language and provide you with three options in English for you to tap on.

There are indications to let you know whether you’ve chosen a correct or incorrect translation. At the end of the round, you get a Report Card with your score. It’s definitely something fun to have on your home screen.

More about Pixel Pals

Pixel Pals 2.0, which was introduced last month, also comes with other interactive widgets, including a full 2048 mini-game and StandBy Mode support. The app also introduced new animals and the ability to add friends to see your Pixel Pals on your Home Screen.

You can try Pixel Pals at no cost, as the app is available for free on the App Store. However, unlocking all the app’s features requires a Premium subscription.