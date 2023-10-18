Netflix will now charge up to $23/month for access after latest price increase

People won’t stop subscribing to Netflix, so Netflix won’t stop raising prices. Subscribers in the US will now have to pay $3/month more to access Netflix in 4K. The premium tier now costs $22.99. Netflix is also increasing the price of its basic tier, and two more countries will see these price hikes.

As part of its earnings announcement, Netflix revealed the amount of its promised price increase.

“While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more,” the company said.

Here’s the new pricing per plan for Netflix in the US/UK/France:

Ads – $6.99 / £4.99 / 5.99€

Basic – $11.99 / £7.99 / 10.99€

Standard – $15.49 / £10.99 / 13.49€

Premium – $22.99 / £17.99 / 19.99€

The price hikes affect basic and premium tiers. Ads and standard tier plans remain the same price as before. The move puts 4K access at $5/month higher than its price before March 2022 when it last cranked up the cost.

“Our starting price is extremely competitive with other streamers,” Netflix said, “and at $6.99 per month in the US, for example, it’s much less than the average price of a single movie ticket.”

