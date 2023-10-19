As we previously covered here on 9to5Mac, Portal is an app available for Apple devices that helps users focus or relax through clips of nature scenes combined with real-life sounds in Spatial Audio. In its latest update, Portal has added dynamic head tracking support for macOS users.

Portal app adds dynamic head tracking support

Portal was created as an iOS app and then released for macOS. On iPhone and iPad, users with AirPods and compatible Beats headphones have always been able to enjoy the sounds of Portal with Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking – which identifies when the user moves their head to create a 360º sound experience.

On the Mac, however, third-party apps didn’t have access to dynamic head tracking, at least until now. With macOS Sonoma, which was released to the public last month, developers can finally provide Spatial Audio support with dynamic head tracking in their apps, and that’s exactly what Portal is doing now.

“We’re massively biased but we think it’s Spatial Audio at its very best, an auditory experience that delivers a depth of realism that’ll genuinely make you feel as though you’re actually there. It really adds to the feeling of escapism that underpins Portal’s effectiveness,” the developers told 9to5Mac.

It’s worth noting that dynamic head tracking only works with AirPods Pro (1st or 2nd generation), AirPods Max, 3rd generation AirPods, Beats Fit Pro, and Beats Studio Pro. Of course, you also need to update your Mac to macOS Sonoma in order to use the feature with Portal or other compatible third-party apps.

Try it for free

For those unfamiliar, Portal brings a lot of interesting features, such as integration with Philips Hue and Nanoleaf lights, as well as Shortcuts support.

You can try Portals for free by downloading it on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, unlocking all scenes requires an in-app purchase of $9.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Alternatively, a lifetime license is available for $249.99. It’s worth noting that the Mac version comes at no additional cost for current subscribers.

More details about the app can be found on Portal’s official website.