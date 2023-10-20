Apple out as anchor retailer for The One after Toronto development runs out of time

The writing has been on the half-constructed walls for a while now. Apple will not be opening a new flagship retail location at The One in Toronto. Why? The massive hotel/condo/retail location doesn’t actually exist yet. The project ran out of time to uphold its contractual agreement with Apple to open on time.

That’s a massive loss for the developers of the 85-story tall development in Toronto. Despite planning to open by the end of last year, the mega construction still has another 45 floors to go. The project is now said to be aiming for March 2025.

Apple won’t be present, if that happens, at least to start. CityNews (H/T iPhone in Canada) reports that Apple is officially off the project:

Apple Inc. was reportedly slated to open its flagship store on the main floor of The One’s retail space. But the court documents state: “The Project recently lost its anchor retail tenant, and no replacement anchor tenant has been secured.”

No Apple Store? No problem. The area has four others anyway. Apple’s involvement in the years-long project was essentially dead since early last year when the company sued to terminate its contract with the site developers over missing key deadlines. Apple is simply no longer the one for … The One.

