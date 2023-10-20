 Skip to main content

Apple remains committed to China, says Tim Cook; announces development donation

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Oct 20 2023 - 4:59 am PT
Apple remains committed to China | Beijing at sunrise

CEO Tim Cook said this week that Apple remains committed to China, and cherishes the things that have been achieved during the company’s 30-year relationship with the country.

Cook made his remarks during a meeting with Chinese government officials, as he continues his tour of the country …

Apple did not announce Cook’s visit in advance. Instead, we first learned of it when the CEO arrived at a games tournament at a local Apple store earlier this week.

The chief executive officer waved and made brief remarks to shoppers and staff during a surprise visit to Apple’s Taikoo Li store in the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu, according to a brief video posted on the social media platform Weibo. Cook thanked gamers who were vying for the top prize in Honor of Kings

The WSJ reports on two meetings between Cook and senior government representatives.

In his meeting with Cook in Beijing on Wednesday, Wang said China would continue to expand market access for foreign companies and was committed to creating a market-oriented business environment, according to an official readout. Cook said Apple cherishes the achievements of its 30-year presence in China, according to the readout.

“My trip to China is going exceptionally well,” Cook said in video footage of the meeting posted online by state media. On Thursday, the executive told China’s chief information technology regulator that Apple was committed to growing together with local suppliers.

Cook also met a senior Communist Party official to announce a donation to a rural development program.

In Sichuan, where Cook met the most senior Communist Party official in the region, he announced a donation of 25 million yuan, equivalent to $3.4 million, to the government-backed China Foundation for Rural Development, for rejuvenating China’s rural areas. That followed separate pledges earlier this year to support education and flood relief. 

Apple has made a number of donations to the foundation over the years, with the WSJ noting that this is a common tactic for foreign companies to foster good relationships with the government in the hope of achieving favorable policy decisions.

We previously outlined the way that Apple has been caught in the diplomatic cross-fire between US and Chinese governments.

Photo: Zhang Kaiyv/Unsplash

