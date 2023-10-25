 Skip to main content

How to change or cancel your Apple One subscription

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Oct 25 2023 - 9:53 am PT
1 Comment
Apple just increased prices for its individual services as well as Apple One bundles. Whether you want to change or cancel Apple One subscription, follow along for how to bring down the price of your Apple services.

Apple announced the price bumps for the US, UK, and parts of Europe today jumping as high as 30% (Apple TV+ going from $6.99 to $9.99/month). Meanwhile, Apple One bundles are rising up to 17%.

The higher prices are in effect now for new customers and will be implemented in 30 days for existing subscribers.

Below we’ll also cover how to change and cancel Apple One subscription to help. For more details on canceling third-party app subscriptions, check out our other guide:

How to change or cancel Apple One subscription

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad
  2. Tap your name at the top
  3. Tap Subscriptions
  4. Choose Apple One
  5. To change your plan tap See All Plans near the top
  6. Or pick Choose Individual Services
  7. To cancel, tap Cancel All Services at the bottom
  8. If you choose a more affordable plan, you may get the old (cheaper) pricing before the price increase hits existing users on November 24

When you cancel a subscription, Apple will let you know how much longer you can use it (the already paid term).

Tip for parents: Subscriptions set up through a kids’ device/different Apple ID won’t show up under your Apple ID. Head to their device and follow the steps above to see those subscriptions.

Here’s how it looks to change or cancel Apple One subscription:

What do you think about the price bumps? No big deal or are you going to downgrade or cancel your plan? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Apple One

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

