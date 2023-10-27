watchOS 10 changes how you customize the Metropolitan Apple Watch face

The new Apple Watch software update changes how you access Control Center and adds a new Smart Stack widget feature.

These changes in watchOS 10 mean there are also some tweaks to how you interact with certain watch faces.

One example is the Wayfinder face on Apple Watch Ultra. Rotating the Digital Crown toggles between regular and night mode in watchOS 9.

Starting with watchOS 10, spinning the Digital Crown from the watch face lets you scroll through the widgets view all the way into the app launcher view.

Apple moved the night mode toggle to the standard watch face customizer interface while adding a new automatic option.

Metropolitan is another recently introduced watch face. Unlike Wayfinder, Metropolitan is available on all Apple Watch models that run watchOS 9 or later.

This watch face lets you adjust the color layout, dial appearance, color options, and complications when personalizing its look.

A sort of hidden feature is the ability to adjust the look of numbers on the dial. Spinning the Digital Crown adjusts how tall and narrow or compact and wide numbers are on the Metropolitan face.

Again, watchOS 10 maps spinning the Digital Crown to invoking the Smart Stack widget view. Unlike night mode on the Wayfinder face, Apple did not move this hidden feature to the watch face customizer. Instead, it’s a little more hidden than before.

Starting with watchOS 10, the new way to adjust the look of numbers around the dial requires tapping somewhere within the dial first.

This fades out complications outside of the dial as well as the watch hands within the dial. From here, rotating the dial once again maps to adjusting the appearance of Metropolitan’s digits.