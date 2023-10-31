Apple just started rolling out new AirTag firmware

Lest you think a space black MacBook Pro was the biggest news of the week, Apple is back with an all-new version of AirTag firmware. Still think the black aluminum laptop is more exciting? Fair. Nevertheless, new AirTag firmware awaits.

The latest AirTag firmware, pushed out today, brings us to version 2.0.61, or build 2A61. That’s up from version 2.0.36 last year.

Apple hasn’t yet disclosed what changes occur with these firmware updates. We have to imagine that they fix bugs and improve performance.

How exactly do you improve AirTag performance? Generally checking off known bugs for one. The firmware is also the first release since iPhone 15 and family joined the market. There could be some fine tuning in that area.

Apple eventually provides AirTag firmware update release notes here.

Unlike iOS, however, you can’t actually prompt the AirTag update to initiate on your own. Apple staggers the release over several weeks.

As for a more meaningful update to the AirTag product line, Apple is expected to start shipping second-gen hardware in 2025 at the soonest.

The second-gen ultra wideband chip in the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 gives us a clue as to what we might expect in AirTag 2 hardware. iPhone 15 supports precision finding up to 60 meters. AirTag 1, on the other hand, is limited to about 10-15 meters.