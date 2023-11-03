Apple MixC Wenzhou opens Saturday with ‘reimagined’ Genius Bar counter and ‘newly designed’ Apple Watch avenue

Apple is set to open its 56th retail location in Greater China on Saturday with the addition of Apple MixC Wenzhou. The newest Apple Store includes some new design elements.

These include a “reimagined” Genius Bar counter for tech support and a dedicated space away from the main shopping area for experiencing the Apple Watch.

Apple MixC Wenzhou is its “first store in this dynamic city and the fourth in China’s Zhejiang province,” the company says.

“We’re excited to be expanding to reach even more customers with the opening of Apple MixC Wenzhou, and we’re proud of the deep, long-lasting connections we’ve built with communities in China,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our team members can’t wait to welcome the local community to our newest location and help even more customers discover the magic of Apple, including the new iPhone 15 lineup and new Mac models featuring the M3 family of chips.”

The retail location incorporates accessibility as part of its design, according to Apple. These include wheelchair-friendly navigation paths, various seat heights, and “a portable hearing loop that can be used anywhere in the store” for Today at Apple educational sessions.

The store also touts sustainability chops:

As part of Apple’s commitment to sustainability, Apple MixC Wenzhou has made significant carbon reductions by focusing on plant-based materials. The uniquely designed ceiling is made of biogenic acoustic panels and baffles, minimizing the dependency of metals, while the flooring is created with biopolymer materials, reducing the need for chemical resins.

Looking toward the future, the new Apple Watch shopping nook looks ideal for trialing Apple Vision Pro. Perhaps we’ll see this area evolve over time. Apple MixC Wenzhou opens its doors in just a few hours.

