Friday’s best deals are headlined by $200 in savings on pre-orders for the brand new M3 MacBook Pro configurations in both silver and the new Space Black. Those deals are also joined by the same offer on the M3 iMac as well as a return of all-time low pricing on Beats Studio Buds+ and a solid discount on the latest USB-C AirPods Pro 2. All that and more awaits down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pre-order the new M3 MacBook Pro or iMac at $200 off

Adorama is now offering $200 in savings on pre-orders of Apple’s brand new M3 MacBook Pro. You’ll need to quickly make a FREE Adorama VIP account to see/redeem the discounted price – some users are also suggesting you’ll need to sign up for the rewards program on this landing page, but we can see the discounts even without that. This pre-order promotion will knock $200 off several configurations including the base model 14-inch variant with the 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of memory, and the 512GB internal SSD, which will drop to $1,399 shipped from the regular $1,599 you’ll see from Apple or Amazon.

As you can see on this page, Adorama is offering all of its FREE VIP members a chance to score $200 off a range of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 configurations today – you’ll even find the new M3-model iMac 24-inch with Retina 4.5K Display marked down from the regular $1,299 to $1,199 shipped.

Beats Studio Buds+ return to $130 all-time low

Amazon is now offering an all-time low on the new Beats Studio Buds+. These earbuds arrive in one of the three colors – including the slick new transparent model – and now all drop down $129.95 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $180, with today’s offer netting you $50 in savings. This is matching the all-time low for only the third time, too. We break down just what’s new this time around below the fold, and dive into the full scoop over in our hands-on review.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C down to $190 (Save $59)

We’re tracking a pair of discounts today on the new AirPods Pro 2. Starting off, Amazon has the new and improved USB-C version down at $189.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $249, with today’s offer saving you $59 and marking a match of the all-time low for only the second time. It’s $11 under our last mention. If you can still live with a Lightning port, the original pair of AirPods Pro 2 are down to $189, saving you an extra $1 and matching the all-time low. Head below for the full rundown.

Logitech’s MX Keys Mini keyboard for Mac

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac down at $75.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the Mac version. While we did see the comparable PC and Mac version drop to $70 back in September, today’s offer is one of the lowest totals yet on the all-Mac version, coming within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. Delivering one of the brand’s most compact Mac-focused models yet, this wireless keyboard features USB-C charging alongside what Logitech calls smart illumination – “the wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.” It can switch “seamlessly” between multiple Mac computers and iPads by way of BLE sand tays at the ready for “up to 10 days on a full charge or up to 5 months with the backlighting turned off.” Check out our hands-on review of the multi-platform model and head below for more.

