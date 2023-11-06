Moment Pro Camera for iPhone gets Apple Log, ProRes codec support, and more

Moment is out a notable update for its Pro Camera app for iPhone today. The release debuts a new video engine, improved color space control, support for Apple’s Log recording, ProRes codecs, lower latency, and more.

As the name implies, the Pro Camera by Moment gives iPhone (and iPad) users pro-level manual control for photos and video. The latest update supports Apple’s ProRes codecs, the new log video recording option on iPhone 15 Pro, a smoother experience, and more.

Here are the main new features of Pro Camera 5.2:

Moment put together a video highlighting the new capabilities:

You can get the Moment Pro Camera app from the App Store for $6.99; in-app purchases are available to unlock all of the app’s features, like slow shutter and time-lapse.

Full release notes for Moment Pro Camera 5.2:

We’ve overhauled our video engine, adding explicit color space control, ProRes support, and more!

Changelog:

Added support for ProRes video codecs (422, HQ, LT, and Proxy) on compatible models

Added support for Dolby Vision video (10-bit HDR) on compatible models

Added support for Apple Log on iPhone 15 Pro models. ProRes must be enabled in settings to access this log profile.

Added support for 48 MP HEIF, JPG, TIFF, and ProRAW on compatible models

Reduced latency when switching cameras

Added our new T-Series 75mm macro lens

When possible, switching cameras no longer resets the frame rate

Improved video pipeline efficiency, reducing the risk of dropped frames

Fixed orientation of HEIF timelapses using a slow shutter effect

Fixed occasional app freeze when exporting a timelapse

Fixed bug when switching capture modes using an Apple Watch

Bitrate changes no longer require an app restart