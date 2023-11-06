Barbra Streisand once called up Tim Cook because Siri mispronounced her name

What’s “one perk of fame,” according to Barbra Streisand? Phoning up the CEO of Apple when Siri doesn’t pronounce your name correctly.

The story is included in her aptly named memoir, “My Name is Barbra,” which she revisits in a BBC appearance shared over the weekend.

“Streisand, I said, my name isn’t with a… Z. It’s Strei-sand like sand on the beach. Now how simple can you get? Sand on the beach. So anyway, you know, I decided how do I change this?” the entertainer said.

“I like solving problems. I figured I’d better call Apple, I mean the head of Apple, you know, Tim Cook, and he had Siri change the pronunciation of my name to be correct,” she continues. “I mean, is that, that’s one perk of fame.”

That’s the new Streisand effect, I suppose: sending all feature requests and product feedback to Barbra Streisand going forward. We’ll have Siri in good shape by the end of the week.

