Bitwarden password manager now rolling out passkey support

The popular password manager Bitwarden announced on Tuesday that it’s now rolling out support for passkeys to its users. The news follows a Bitwarden survey last month revealing that 68% of software developers have been using passkeys for work applications – although only 36% believe that passkeys will replace passwords completely.

Bitwarden now supports passkeys on the web

Passkey is a technology developed by FIDO Alliance in partnership with companies such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Instead of traditional passwords, users can now sign in with secure authentication methods such as facial recognition or biometrics without creating and typing in a passcode.

The latest Bitwarden Password Manager update lets users create, manage, and store passkeys in their vaults for “passwordless” logins to supported websites. According to the company, the feature will be available to everyone, including free users.

To store and use passkeys with Bitwarden, users must install the latest version of the Bitwarden web extension in their web browser. Once you create a passkey on a supported website, the app will prompt you to add that passkey to your vault. The next time you log in to that website, you can use the passkey stored in the Bitwarden vault.

As you would expect, passkeys are synchronized with your other devices through an encrypted and secure process. Unfortunately, Bitwarden only supports passkeys on the web right now, but the company says that support for mobile apps is in the works.

You can find more details about Bitwarden on the app’s official website.

