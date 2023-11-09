Early Black Friday pricing has gone live on the Apple Watch Series 9. New all-time lows are here on both 41 and 45mm models from $349, saving you $50 off a collection of different styles. In quite the fitting companion sale, official Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands are now down to $85 in multiple finishes. Plus an all-time low has dropped Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID to $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 drops to Black Friday price early

The Black Friday price is now live early on the new Apple Watch Series 9. Now live courtesy of Amazon, Apple’s latest wearable is now dropping down to $379 for the GPS 45mm style. It normally sells for $429, and is now seeing a $50 discount to its best price yet. This is not only one of the first chances to save too, but also an extra $11 under our previous discount. The 41mm GPS is also on sale for $349, down from its usual $399 going rate. There are several colorways available for each of the sizes, each of which comes with different band styles, too. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Official Apple Watch Milanese Loop bands now $85

Amazon is now discounting a series of Apple’s official Milanese Loop Apple Watch Bands. Each one now sells for $85, with multiple styles getting in on the savings. Across Graphite, Silver, and Gold finishes, you’ll find $14 discounts from the usual $99 price tags as well as some of the first discounts on the more recent releases which were updated for the latest Apple Watch models. This is only the third markdown so far, and the second-best at within $4 of the all-time low from March. You can shop the entire collection of styles on sale right here.

Arriving as one of Apple’s most premium Watch bands, the Milanese Loop is something of the company’s most iconic style. Its Graphite colorway pairs perfectly with the darker case colors while delivering on the woven metal look that wraps your wrist in fluid stainless steel mesh. It has a magnetic clasp to get the perfect fit, and will elevate the look of everything from Apple Watch Series 9 to Ultra 2 wearables and more.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID upgrades your Mac setup

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $120 shipped. This is marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time to date, dropping from its usual $149 price tag in the process. On top of just being 20% off, it’s also the lowest price in months. We’ve only seen it drop this low one other time, and that was back in March earlier in the year. Since then, we last saw it on sale for $134. But now you can score an all-time low.

If you’re not ready to rework your setup around a new M3 machine but do want to give your workstation a bit of an upgrade, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

