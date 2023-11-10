M2 Mac mini hits $549, Apple Watch Ultra $120 off, Bowers & Wilkins ANC headphones, more

Amazon now has Apple’s M2 Mac mini back in stock, with a $50 discount attached. It comes joined by the first discount on the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones, which we found to be quite the fitting AirPods Max successor at $349. Plus, anyone who can live without pinch detection can save $120 on Apple Watch Ultra. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini is finally back in stock at $50 off

Amazon now has Apple’s M2 Mac mini back in stock and, better yet, with a discount attached. Now selling for $549, the entry-level 256GB/8GB configuration is dropping from its usual $599 price tag. It’s $50 off and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. The savings are matched over at B&H, where you’ll also be able to step up to the elevated 512GB model at $699, down from $799. Over in our launch coverage, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review. We also take a closer look below while also detailing some other models on sale.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and home labbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU, and a minimum of 256GB of storage.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones are better than AirPods Max

Earlier this fall, I tried out the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones, only to deem them the AirPods Max successors I had been waiting for. Now, they’re even easier to recommend with a discount down to $349 on Amazon. Available in all four styles, today’s discount is marking the first chance to save on the new releases. Each model is a drop from the usual $399 price tag, saving you $50 in the process of also marking a new all-time low. Dive into our hands-on review for the full scoop of what to expect, or head below for a rundown.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deliver a more premium take on over-ear headphones that come in one of four styles. Alongside just offering the brand’s signature sound with a unique acoustic system that sports angled drivers, there’s also active noise cancellation. However, after trying these myself, the best part has to be the higher-end build that makes these an absolute delight to wear.

Save $120 on Apple Watch Ultra and skip pinch detection

If you’re not sold by the Apple Watch Series 9 and its new pinch detection (even with a discount attached), today we’re tracking the second-best price yet on the Apple Watch Ultra. It now sells for $679 on Amazon, dropping from its original $799 price tag. This is $120 off and coming within $50 of the all-time low set just once before over a month ago. Apple Watch Ultra is the original version of Apple’s most capable wearable with an even more rugged design than its flagship Series 8 counterpart. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. We break everything down below the fold, including how it compares to the new Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our hands-on coverage.

