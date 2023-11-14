The popular messaging app Telegram is available on different platforms, including iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows. Soon, Apple Vision Pro owners will also be able to access Telegram with a new visionOS app, as shown in a teaser shared on Tuesday.

Telegram to launch visionOS app for Apple Vision Pro

The teaser, shared by Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on his personal channel, shows how the app will look on Apple Vision Pro. Based on the images, Telegram has ensured that the app follows all the visionOS design guidelines. The app is all translucent so that users have a sense of depth when using Telegram on Vision Pro.

Rather than a traditional tab bar, Telegram for visionOS has a sidebar that provides quick access to contacts, calls, chats, and settings. Users can expect to have all the same features available in Telegram for iOS, such as media, audio messages, and even the newly introduced Stories.

In the teaser, we can also see an immersive video player, as well as animated AR stickers that fill the entire view, breaking the boundaries of the app window. Messages can be sent either using Siri dictation or the system’s virtual keyboard. You can watch the teaser here.

There are no more details about the app at this point, but given that Vision Pro is expected to hit stores in the US in early 2024, Telegram still has some time to get the visionOS app ready for launch next year. Developers can download the visionOS SDK to build apps for Vision Pro. Apple invited a few developers to try out the new hardware ahead of the official launch.

Telegram for iOS is available for free on the App Store.

