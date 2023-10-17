Apple expands Vision Pro developer labs to two new cities

Apple is expanding the availability of its Vision Pro developer labs to two additional cities. Starting today, developers looking to test their apps on Vision Pro can request to attend labs in New York City and Sydney.

Apple made the announcement in a post on its developer website this afternoon. With these two additions, here’s the full list of cities in which Vision Pro labs are available: Cupertino, New York City, Sydney, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

We’re thrilled with the excitement and enthusiasm from developers around the world at the Apple Vision Pro labs, and we’re pleased to announce new labs in New York City and Sydney. Join us to test directly on the device and connect with Apple experts for help with taking your visionOS, iPadOS, and iOS apps even further on this exciting new platform.

This addresses a common complaint among developers building for visionOS. Previously, the only city in the United States in which Vision Pro labs were available was Cupertino. This gives US developers on the east coast an easier option that doesn’t involve flying across the country.

These labs allow developers to get hands-on time with Vision Pro to test their apps. Apple engineers are also available onsite to provide support.

Developers hoping to attend a Vision Pro lab can submit a request via Apple’s website.