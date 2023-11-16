 Skip to main content

Pok Pok Montessori-inspired iOS app gets Dinosaur toy following App of the Year nomination

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 16 2023 - 6:55 am PT
Pok Pok Dinosaur Toy

A brand new Dinosaur toy has arrived today as a major update for the wonderful Montessori-inspired iOS app Pok Pok. The new hands-on prehistoric experience encourages kids’ growth with role play, cause and effect, collecting, problem-solving, patience, imagination, fine motor skills, and much more.

Pok Pok – a digital Montessori playroom designed for kids 2-7 years old – has been on a roll since it launched 2+ years ago. The team delivers frequent high-quality updates and has won a number of accolades including an Apple Design Award, Apple Editors’ Choice Award, and was also just honored with an Apple App of the Year Award nomination.

Here’s what to expect with the new Dinosaur toy in Pok Pok:

  • Dinosaurs of all breeds and sizes roam the land. Explore their diets, patterns, and relationships
  • Experience unique biomes, weather, and geography
  • Care for eggs, watch them hatch, and help newborn dinosaurs discover their world
  • Learn about natural life cycles by engaging predators with prey, or follow the peaceful life of a herbivore
  • Become immersed in the chaos of the Cretaceous period through real-world sounds

This update is special to me and my son as he was an early Pok Pok tester and shared his ideas that he’d love to see dinosaurs come to Pok Pok. He’s been playing with the new update for a day now and he’s so engaged in the wonderful late-Cretaceous world that Pok Pok has delivered.

The Dinosaur toy is such a fun and immersive learning experience as kids get to explore creatively with lovely animations, awesome sound effects, and scientifically accurate detail. My son said this morning “Hey dad, they even made sure that the raptors hunt in packs!!”

Like all of the Pok Pok toys, the new Dinosaur toy is something all kids can just pick up and start playing intuitively – no instructions, tutorials, or parent help needed.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial with monthly or yearly plans available after that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

