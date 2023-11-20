Thanksgiving Week is kicking off with some enticing Apple deals, all of which are down to some of the best prices ever ahead of Black Friday. You can lock-in the latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C down at $190, which comes joined by a rare chance to save on AirTags at $24 each. Plus, Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Airs return to low prices starting at $899. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C down to $190

The Black Friday deal has arrived on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2. That is, for the USB-C version. Amazon has the new and improved pair of earbuds at $190. That’s $59 off the usual price tag and matching the all-time low for one of the very first times. It’s what we’re expecting to see from the rest of the Thanksgiving Week savings, too. Though it’s at least worth noting we’ll see the older, Lightning-enabled pair at $169 later on in the week.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features rolling out today that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of that is powered by the latest Apple H2 chip, as well.

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on a single Apple AirTag at $24. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer is the first chance to save in months at $5 off. This is the lowest Amazon price of the year, and the second-best discount to date at within $1.20 of the all-time low from back over the holidays last year. Today’s offer is an extra $1 under our previous mention from back in August. We just recently explored how it’s a must-have for travel in a recent feature.

A slightly better value, right now you can bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $80 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to around $20 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs above, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Airs return to low prices

Best Buy today is offering the best prices yet on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Airs. Both sizes of the portable machine are now up for grabs, with the newer and larger 15-inch M2 MacBook Air stepping into the spotlight first. It now sells for $999 after an extra My Best Buy member-exclusive discount applies, saving you a total of $300. It’s matching the all-time low for only the second time, too. You’ll find it over at Amazon for $1,049 (what you’d pay without being a Best Buy member). We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

If you’re looking for an even more portable way to bring home an M2 machine, Best Buy continues the Apple Black Friday deals over to the 13-inch counterpart of M2 MacBook Air. It now sells for $899 after that bonus My Best Buy code automatically applies, taking $200 off its usual $1,099 price tag. This is matching the all-time low for one of the first times, too.

