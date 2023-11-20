 Skip to main content

Apple faces lawsuit over high transfer fees between mobile wallets

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 20 2023 - 11:42 am PT
5 Comments
Apple Pay Cash

Apple is the target of a new class action lawsuit filed by Venmo and Cash App customers over high transfer fees between mobile wallets. There’s also a cryptocurrency angle, because why not?

Reuters reported the details of the class action lawsuit on Monday:

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has been sued by Venmo and Cash App customers in a proposed class action claiming the iPhone maker abused its market power to curb competition for mobile peer-to-peer payments, causing consumers to pay “rapidly inflating prices.”

Four consumers in New York, Hawaii, South Carolina and Georgia filed the lawsuit on Friday in San Jose, California, federal court. They alleged Apple violated U.S. antitrust law through its agreements with PayPal’s (PYPL.O) Venmo and Block’s (SQ.N) Cash App.

The lawsuit, which can be viewed online, claims that Apple blocking certain cryptocurrency wallets from the App Store has stifled competition. In turn, this has allowed transfer feeds between digital wallets on iPhone to exist as well as increase without options for consumers.

The lawsuit also aims to require Apple to allow crypto wallets that is has disallowed while it “seeks injunctive relief requiring Apple to segregate or divest its Apple Cash business, to prevent further harm to consumers, including Plaintiffs, in the iOS Peer-to-Peer Payment Market.”

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution fi…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.