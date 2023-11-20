Apple faces lawsuit over high transfer fees between mobile wallets

Apple is the target of a new class action lawsuit filed by Venmo and Cash App customers over high transfer fees between mobile wallets. There’s also a cryptocurrency angle, because why not?

Reuters reported the details of the class action lawsuit on Monday:

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has been sued by Venmo and Cash App customers in a proposed class action claiming the iPhone maker abused its market power to curb competition for mobile peer-to-peer payments, causing consumers to pay “rapidly inflating prices.” Four consumers in New York, Hawaii, South Carolina and Georgia filed the lawsuit on Friday in San Jose, California, federal court. They alleged Apple violated U.S. antitrust law through its agreements with PayPal’s (PYPL.O) Venmo and Block’s (SQ.N) Cash App.

The lawsuit, which can be viewed online, claims that Apple blocking certain cryptocurrency wallets from the App Store has stifled competition. In turn, this has allowed transfer feeds between digital wallets on iPhone to exist as well as increase without options for consumers.

The lawsuit also aims to require Apple to allow crypto wallets that is has disallowed while it “seeks injunctive relief requiring Apple to segregate or divest its Apple Cash business, to prevent further harm to consumers, including Plaintiffs, in the iOS Peer-to-Peer Payment Market.”

More