Here’s a real world demo of iPhone 15 Roadside Assistance via satellite [Video]

Apple and AAA recently partnered to provide roadside assistance for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 customers experiencing car trouble without cellular coverage. Now Brian Tong has made a new video that shows Roadside Assistance via satellite in action.

In the video, Brian Tong walks through the process of actually using Roadside Assistance via satellite and how it works on iPhone 14 and iPhone 15.

As we’ve mentioned before, the feature is invoked by creating a new message in the Messages app and typing in ‘road’ to show Roadside Assistance. This only appears when your iPhone is out of cellular range and SOS appears in the carrier field.

In the video demonstration, he uses the example of a AAA service member coming out to jump a dead battery on a car. Of course, you’ll need an iPhone 14 or later and an active AAA membership in the U.S. for this feature to work. Otherwise, be prepared to pay AAA for the service call. T-Mobile provides some customers with a one-year free membership. Otherwise, AAA is sold separately.

Or, if you’re like me, you could decide to finally buy a car battery jump starter to keep in your trunk after years of asking for a jump from someone else when your battery inevitably dies.

Anyway, it’s nice to see Roadside Assistance via satellite fully demonstrated without actually having to need it yet. Check it out:

