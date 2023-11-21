RCS coming to iPhone, Apple Black Friday, Ask9to5Mac

Benjamin and Chance react to the shocking news that Apple is adopting RCS for iPhone messaging, likely with iOS 18 next year, and its implications on the ecosystem at large. We also answer your begging questions in #Ask9to5Mac, on this special holiday episode. Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate!
Sponsored by Roborock: Check out Roborock’s 2023 Black Friday Sale with big discounts on the company’s lineup of intelligent robot vacuums.
Links
- Apple extends free period for iPhone 14 satellite features
- Apple announces that RCS support is coming to iPhone next year
- What color bubbles will RCS messages be? Here’s Apple’s answer
- RCS is coming to iOS, but will it change anything for iPhone users?
- Apple’s RCS announcement date wasn’t coincidence
- Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals revealed
- Apple aims to make holiday shopping easier with ‘Order By’ deadlines
- Black Friday Apple deals: M3 MacBook Pro, AirPods, more
- Apple Music Classical is now available on the iPad
- Is Craig Federighi a Taylor Swift fan?
