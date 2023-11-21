RCS coming to iPhone, Apple Black Friday, Ask9to5Mac

Benjamin and Chance react to the shocking news that Apple is adopting RCS for iPhone messaging, likely with iOS 18 next year, and its implications on the ecosystem at large. We also answer your begging questions in #Ask9to5Mac, on this special holiday episode. Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate!

