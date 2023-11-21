Ever wonder how much battery capacity Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what size battery your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, battery details surface in teardowns and from Apple’s supply chain. Here’s a look at the complete iPhone battery mAh list for how much battery capacity comes with every iPhone model.
One of the main reasons Apple doesn’t share iPhone battery capacity is iPhone battery life can often outperform the competition like Android phones with a smaller battery capacity. Apple is able to do that as it makes both the hardware and software and precisely fine-tunes its devices to perform as efficiently as possible.
For example, sometimes a new iPhone model has a smaller battery capacity than its predecessor as new chips have brought better efficiency.
Before checking out the specs below, can you guess how much battery capacity the original iPhone had? 😁
Ok, here’s the full iPhone battery mAh capacity list…
iPhone battery mAh list: Battery capacity for every iPhone
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
4422 mAh – 17.10 watt-hour
3274 mAh – 12.70 watt-hour
4383 mAh – 16.95 watt-hour
3349 mAh – 12.98 watt-hour
4323 mAh – 16.68 watt-hour
3200 mAh – 12.38 watt-hour
4325 mAh – 16.68 watt-hour
3279 mAh – 12.68 watt-hour
4352 mAh – 16.75 watt-hour
3095 mAh – 11.97 watt-hour
3227 mAh – 12.41 watt-hour
2406 mAh – 9.57 watt-hour
2018 mAh – 7.82 watt-hour
3687 mAh – 14.13 watt-hour
2815 mAh – 10.78 watt-hour
2815 mAh – 10.78 watt-hour
2227 mAh – 8.57 watt-hour
1821 mAh – 6.96 wat-hour
3969 mAh – 15.04 watt-hour
3046 mAh – 11.67 watt-hour
3110 mAh – 11.91 watt-hour
2942 mAh – 11.24 watt-hour
3174 mAh – 12.08 watt-hour
2658 mAh – 10.13 watt-hour
2716 mAh – 10.35 watt-hour
2691 mAh – 10.28 watt-hour
1821 mAh – 6.96 watt-hour
2900 mAh – 11.10 watt-hour
1960 mAh – 7.45 watt-hour
1624 mAh – 6.21 watt-hour
2750 mAh – 10.45 watt-hour
1715 mAh – 6.55 watt-hour
2915 mAh – 11.1 watt-hour
1810 mAh – 6.91 watt-hour
1560 mAh – 5.92 watt-hour
1510 mAh – 5.73 watt-hour
1440 mAh – 5.45 watt-hour
1432 mAh – 5.3 watt-hour
1420 mAh – 5.25 watt-hour
1219 mAh – 4.51 watt-hour
1150 mAh – 4.12 watt-hour
1400 mAh – 5.18 watt-hour
What iPhone battery mAh most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used battery capacities in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPhone battery mAh list!
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
- Best phone carriers: Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T and more affordable iPhone plan alternatives
- Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac
- iPhone Screen Distance in iOS 17 protects your eyes, here’s how it works
Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments