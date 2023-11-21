 Skip to main content

iPhone battery mAh list: Here’s the capacity for every model

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 21 2023 - 12:30 pm PT
7 Comments
iPhone battery mAh capacity list

Ever wonder how much battery capacity Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what size battery your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, battery details surface in teardowns and from Apple’s supply chain. Here’s a look at the complete iPhone battery mAh list for how much battery capacity comes with every iPhone model.

One of the main reasons Apple doesn’t share iPhone battery capacity is iPhone battery life can often outperform the competition like Android phones with a smaller battery capacity. Apple is able to do that as it makes both the hardware and software and precisely fine-tunes its devices to perform as efficiently as possible.

For example, sometimes a new iPhone model has a smaller battery capacity than its predecessor as new chips have brought better efficiency.

Before checking out the specs below, can you guess how much battery capacity the original iPhone had? 😁

Ok, here’s the full iPhone battery mAh capacity list…

iPhone battery mAh list: Battery capacity for every iPhone

Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.

iPhone 15 Pro Max mAh capacity?

4422 mAh – 17.10 watt-hour

iPhone 15 Pro mAh capacity?

3274 mAh – 12.70 watt-hour

iPhone 15 Plus mAh capacity?

4383 mAh – 16.95 watt-hour

iPhone 15 mAh capacity?

3349 mAh – 12.98 watt-hour

iPhone 14 Pro Max mAh capacity?

4323 mAh – 16.68 watt-hour

iPhone 14 Pro battery mAh capacity?

3200 mAh – 12.38 watt-hour

iPhone 14 Plus battery mAh capacity?

4325 mAh – 16.68 watt-hour

iPhone 14 battery mAh capacity?

3279 mAh – 12.68 watt-hour

iPhone 13 Pro Max battery mAh capacity?

4352 mAh – 16.75 watt-hour

iPhone 13 Pro battery mAh capacity?

3095 mAh – 11.97 watt-hour

iPhone 13 battery mAh capacity?

3227 mAh – 12.41 watt-hour

iPhone 13 mini battery mAh capacity?

2406 mAh – 9.57 watt-hour

iPhone SE 3rd gen battery mAh capacity?

2018 mAh – 7.82 watt-hour

iPhone 12 Pro Max battery mAh capacity?

3687 mAh – 14.13 watt-hour

iPhone 12 Pro battery mAh capacity?

2815 mAh – 10.78 watt-hour

iPhone 12 battery mAh capacity?

2815 mAh – 10.78 watt-hour

iPhone 12 mini battery mAh capacity?

2227 mAh – 8.57 watt-hour

iPhone SE 2nd gen battery mAh capacity?

1821 mAh – 6.96 wat-hour

iPhone 11 Pro Max battery mAh capacity?

3969 mAh – 15.04 watt-hour

iPhone 11 Pro battery mAh capacity?

3046 mAh – 11.67 watt-hour

iPhone 11 battery mAh capacity?

3110 mAh – 11.91 watt-hour

iPhone XR battery mAh capacity?

2942 mAh – 11.24 watt-hour

iPhone XS Max battery mAh capacity?

3174 mAh – 12.08 watt-hour

iPhone XS battery mAh capacity?

2658 mAh – 10.13 watt-hour

iPhone X battery mAh capacity?

2716 mAh – 10.35 watt-hour

iPhone 8 Plus battery mAh capacity?

2691 mAh – 10.28 watt-hour

iPhone 8 battery mAh capacity?

1821 mAh – 6.96 watt-hour

iPhone 7 Plus battery mAh capacity?

2900 mAh – 11.10 watt-hour

iPhone 7 battery mAh capacity?

1960 mAh – 7.45 watt-hour

iPhone SE battery mAh capacity?

1624 mAh – 6.21 watt-hour

iPhone 6S Plus battery mAh capacity?

2750 mAh – 10.45 watt-hour

iPhone 6S battery mAh capacity?

1715 mAh – 6.55 watt-hour

iPhone 6 Plus battery mAh capacity?

2915 mAh – 11.1 watt-hour

iPhone 6 battery mAh capacity?

1810 mAh – 6.91 watt-hour

iPhone 5S battery mAh capacity?

1560 mAh – 5.92 watt-hour

iPhone 5C battery mAh capacity?

1510 mAh – 5.73 watt-hour

iPhone 5 battery mAh capacity?

1440 mAh – 5.45 watt-hour

iPhone 4S battery mAh capacity?

1432 mAh – 5.3 watt-hour

iPhone 4 battery mAh capacity?

1420 mAh – 5.25 watt-hour

iPhone 3GS battery mAh capacity?

1219 mAh – 4.51 watt-hour

iPhone 3G battery mAh capacity?

1150 mAh – 4.12 watt-hour

Original iPhone battery mAh capacity?

1400 mAh – 5.18 watt-hour

iPhone battery mAh capacity list 1
iPhone 13 Pro internals via iFixit

What iPhone battery mAh most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used battery capacities in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPhone battery mAh list!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12