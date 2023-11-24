As families prepare for the Christmas season, outdoor lighting is certainly top of mind for my family, as I am sure it is for many of you. Outdoor lighting is a great way to light up the neighborhood and provide ambiance lightning. For outdoor lighting, it’s a prime way to eliminate the hassle of plugging things up at night and turning them off during the day. Govee recently released the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, and it’s ideal for Christmas lighting as well as permanent porch installations.

The new Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro has been upgraded with hardware that provides a lighting experience that’s designed to be easy to use. Some of the key features include:



An industrial-level insulated contract that offers over-temperature protection and constant current characteristics. This ensures an overall stable usage.

A five-channel RGBWW control that allows for high grayscale dimming, which makes the lights considerably more efficient.

Includes redesigned lens over the previous model extending the lightwashing range and incorporates an anti-glare panel to prevent issues when looking directly at the light source.

The new Govee Permanent outdoor lights include customized trimming and connecting to fit their house structure with a cuttable, reconnectable, and extendable up to 200ft for even the most complex installation options.

Installation and smart home support for Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro

Outdoor lighting is a different installation process compared to anything indoor. Depending on if it’s permanent or temporary, you’ll pick various installation paths. The Govee Permanent Outdoor lights include screw clips and adhesive tape so you can easily install them on wood, fiber, cement, metal, or vinyl. It has support for temperatures ranging between -4℉ to 140℉, so it’ll work in almost any climate.

From a smart home point of view, one of the features of the new edition is Matter support. The previous model only supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. With Matter support, you can now use it within HomeKit. For the lights I have outside right now, I operate them 100% on automations. I set them to turn on at sunset and then turn off around 11:00 p.m. when we go to bed. It makes it much more seamless to operate. A product moving from Google and Amazon only to Matter support is a perfect example of why I love Matter so much.

Wrap-up

Expect a full review soon as I spend some more time with the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro, but it’s a fantastic product so far. If you’re looking to take your outdoor lights to the next level, this is one of the best options on the market. It has 50,000 hours of lifespan, so you can use it for many years. It includes IP67 waterproofing, so it’ll be protected from the elements.

It can be purchased from Amazon and Govee in 100-, 150-, and 200-foot options.